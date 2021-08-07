Tokyo Olympics: Day 15 Medal tally
PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 07-08-2021 20:02 IST | Created: 07-08-2021 20:02 IST
Following is the medal tally at the end of Day 15 at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday.
Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 China 38 31 18 87 2 USA 36 39 33 108 3 Japan 27 12 17 56 4 ROC 20 25 23 68 5 Great Britain 20 21 22 63 6 Australia 17 7 22 46 7 Germany 10 11 16 37 8 Netherlands 10 11 12 33 9 Italy 10 10 19 39 10 France 8 12 11 31 47 India 1 2 4 7.
