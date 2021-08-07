Left Menu

Tata Motors deliveres 35 electric AC buses to Brihanmumbai

The delivery is a part of the first-ever Gross Cost Contract GCC by BEST, the release said, adding, Tata Motors will be undertaking to build, deploy, maintain and operate the complete charging infrastructure along with the buses.The company will deliver the rest of the order in a phased manner, as per the schedule, it stated.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-08-2021 20:17 IST | Created: 07-08-2021 20:06 IST
Tata Motors deliveres 35 electric AC buses to Brihanmumbai
The company will deliver the rest of the order in a phased manner, as per the schedule, it stated. Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

Tata Motors on Saturday delivered 35 electric AC buses to Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) as part of an order of 340 Starbus e-buses, which are to be supplied to the undertaking. The 35-seater buses, which are being procured by BEST under the Central government's FAME II scheme, were flagged off by Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray at an event in the city on Saturday, the company said in a release. The delivery is a part of the first-ever Gross Cost Contract (GCC) by BEST, the release said, adding, Tata Motors will be undertaking to build, deploy, maintain and operate the complete charging infrastructure along with the buses.

The company will deliver the rest of the order in a phased manner, as per the schedule, it stated. The electric buses are equipped with advanced features such as a lift mechanism that extends an automated ramp for easy entry and exit of specially-abled passengers, along with ergonomic seats, roomy interiors, utility provisions like charging ports and wide entry and exit passages, Tata Motors said. The full-electric buses come with Intelligent Transport System (ITS), telematics system, regenerative braking system, amongst other features for efficient and smooth operations.

''The delivery of these buses will further fortify our partnership with BEST and help in environment-friendly mass mobility for the city of Mumbai. The unique 'One Tata' initiative will leverage the core proficiencies of various Tata Group companies to offer the best comfort, performance and low cost of operations," said Rohit Srivastava, Vice President at Tata Motors. Lokesh Chandra, IAS, General Manager, BEST Undertaking, said, ''BEST's vision of introducing more and more electric buses will go a long way in reducing the tail-pipe emissions and will benefit millions of Mumbaikars. BEST stays committed to the Government's focus on electrification of the fleet.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Volleyball player sent home over doping case

Volleyball player sent home over doping case

 Japan
2
Health News Roundup: Vietnam's capital Hanoi to extend COVID-19 curbs until Aug. 22; U.S. COVID-19 cases reach six-month high, Florida grapples with surge and more

Health News Roundup: Vietnam's capital Hanoi to extend COVID-19 curbs until ...

 Global
3
Web traffic slows down application process for COVID-19 relief grant

Web traffic slows down application process for COVID-19 relief grant

South Africa
4
Science News Roundup: Branson's Virgin Galactic to sell space flight tickets starting at $450,000; Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch and more

Science News Roundup: Branson's Virgin Galactic to sell space flight tickets...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021