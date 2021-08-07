Left Menu

Flipkart, IIM Sambalpur partner to support small businesses, artisans

Our partnership with Flipkart and the e-commerce industry will help strengthen the spirit of entrepreneurship by creating opportunities to leverage technology and accelerate growth for small businesses and artisans.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-08-2021 20:49 IST
Flipkart, IIM Sambalpur partner to support small businesses, artisans
Flipkart executives will actively participate in this programme by sharing operational know-how, market and consumer insights. Image Credit: ANI
Walmart-owned Flipkart on Saturday said it has partnered with the Indian Institute of Management, Sambalpur, to support and promote small businesses, artisans and weavers by leveraging technology, e-commerce platform and market insights.

An MoU to cement this partnership will be signed in the next few weeks, a statement said.

Through this partnership, IIM Sambalpur and Flipkart will leverage their deep expertise and knowledge to create an operational framework to support under-served communities by helping them build capacity and enhance market reach, it added.

Flipkart executives will actively participate in this programme by sharing operational know-how, market and consumer insights. The company will also explore opportunities to enable pan-India market access for products created by these entrepreneurs, MSMEs (micro, small and medium enterprises) and artisans through its marketplace, the statement said. ''Our partnership with Flipkart and the e-commerce industry will help strengthen the spirit of entrepreneurship by creating opportunities to leverage technology and accelerate growth for small businesses and artisans. By combining institutional learning and practical industry experience, we aim to provide entrepreneurs best practices and deeper insight on how to leverage e-commerce for their growth,'' IIM Sambalpur Director Mahadeo Prasad Jaiswal said.

''Our team's expertise, technology, learnings and insights serving a pan-India market will come very handy for MSMEs, artisans and the Indian handicraft industry through this partnership with IIM Sambalpur,'' Flipkart Group Chief Corporate Affairs Officer Rajneesh Kumar said.

