OnMobile Q1 net up 35.8% to Rs 12 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-08-2021 20:48 IST | Created: 07-08-2021 20:48 IST
OnMobile Global Ltd has posted a 35.8 per cent rise in profit at Rs 16.4 crore for the quarter ended June 2021.

The company had reported a profit of Rs 12.1 crore in the same period last year, the company said in a regulatory filing on Friday night.

Its total income declined about 8 per cent to Rs 132.37 crore during the reported quarter, from Rs 144.02 crore earlier.

''Our PAT (profit after tax) reflected a growth of 9.8 per cent quarter-on-quarter and 35.8 per cent year-on-year with 12.7 per cent margin and our continuing efforts on cost rationalisation efforts also helped in retaining double-digit EBITDA margin of 11.3 per cent,'' it said.

