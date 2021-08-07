All weekly markets in Delhi to reopen from Aug 9: Kejriwal

All weekly markets in the national capital will reopen from August 9, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Saturday.

The weekly markets were closed after the lockdown was imposed in Delhi on April 19 due to the surge in cases during the second Covid wave. Later, one weekly market in each municipal zone was allowed to open with proper adherence to Covid-appropriate behaviour and official guidelines. The chief minister said his government is concerned about the livelihoods of the poor associated with these markets and urged people to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour.

''Weekly markets are being opened from Monday. These r poor people. Govt is quite concerned about their livelihoods. However, everyone's health and lives are also imp. I urge everyone to follow Covid appropriate behaviour after these mkts are opened,'' he tweeted.

