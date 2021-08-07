Indiabulls Real Estate posts nearly Rs 5 cr profit in June quarter

Left Menu

Indiabulls Real Estate on Saturday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 4.86 crore for the quarter ended June. The Mumbai-based company had posted a net loss of Rs 94.46 crore in the year-ago period.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-08-2021 21:29 IST | Created: 07-08-2021 21:21 IST
Indiabulls Real Estate on Saturday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 4.86 crore for the quarter ended June. The Mumbai-based company had posted a net loss of Rs 94.46 crore in the year-ago period. Total income rose to Rs 532.03 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal year from Rs 95.03 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing.

