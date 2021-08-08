Left Menu

Following is a summary of current science news briefs. Branson's Virgin Galactic to sell space flight tickets starting at $450,000 Spaceship company Virgin Galactic said it will open ticket sales on Thursday for space flights starting at $450,000 a seat, weeks after billionaire founder Richard Branson's high-profile trip to the edge of space.

Branson's Virgin Galactic to sell space flight tickets starting at $450,000

Spaceship company Virgin Galactic said it will open ticket sales on Thursday for space flights starting at $450,000 a seat, weeks after billionaire founder Richard Branson's high-profile trip to the edge of space. Branson soared more than 50 miles above the New Mexico desert aboard a Virgin Galactic rocket plane on July 11 and safely returned in the vehicle's first fully crewed test flight to space, a symbolic milestone for a venture he started 17 years ago. Shares of the company rose 5% in extended trading on Thursday.

