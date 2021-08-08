Left Menu

Depict real picture of job loss, reconcile data of credible agencies: Par panel to Labour Min

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-08-2021 11:00 IST | Created: 08-08-2021 11:00 IST
Depict real picture of job loss, reconcile data of credible agencies: Par panel to Labour Min
  • Country:
  • India

A Parliamentary panel has asked the Ministry of Labour and Employment to use and reconcile the data and studies conducted by credible agencies with that of retirement fund body EPFO for depicting real picture of job loss in the country especially in the situation like COVID-19 pandemic.

The pandemic had an impact on employment in the country as the economic activities slowed down due to lockdown restrictions imposed by central as well as states to contain the spread of deadly virus from March in 2020.

''...data and studies conducted by other reputed and credible agencies be taken into consideration by the Ministry and reconciled with the data collected/maintained by EPFO so as to depict an authentic and real picture of the rate of unemployment/loss of jobs in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic for initiating requisite corrective measures as and when warranted,'' stated Parliamentary Standing Committee on Labour in its 25th report tabled in Parliament last week.

It observed that despite Covid-19 pandemic, net EPFO payroll addition for 2020-21 was 77.08 lakh which is almost at par with 2019-20 net payroll addition of 78.58 lakh.

It also noted that there is addition in net payroll in each month of financial year 2020-21, except for the months of April and May 2020 as most of the economic activities during these two months of 2020 were at halt due to complete lockdown measures put in place.

''However, the Committee’s attention has been drawn to a study conducted by the Azim Premji University according to which nearly half of the formal salaried workers moved into informal work either as self-employed (30 per cent), casual wage (10 per cent), informal salaried jobs (9 per cent) between late 2019 and late 2020.'' It also stated that the EPFO needs to play a more innovative and proactive role, especially with a huge corpus fund at its disposal in mitigating the emergent needs of not only the members registered with it but workers in the Unorganised sectors too across the Country during unprecedented crisis like Covid-19.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may be protective; Mexico posts 21,563 new COVID-19 cases, 568 more deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may be protective; Mexico posts 21,563 new COVID-19 cases, 568 more deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may...

 Global
3
Machine learning plus insights from genetic research shows the workings of cells – and may help develop new drugs for COVID-19 and other diseases

Machine learning plus insights from genetic research shows the workings of c...

 United States
4
No Martian rock collected during initial sampling activity of Perseverance rover: NASA

No Martian rock collected during initial sampling activity of Perseverance r...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021