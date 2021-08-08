Sebi probed 94 new cases for flouting securities law in FY21

As many as 94 fresh cases about the flouting of securities norms were taken up for investigation by Sebi in 2020-21, marking a decline of 42 percent from the preceding financial year, as per the regulator's latest annual report. The cases were related to alleged violations of securities law including market manipulation and price rigging.

''During 2020-21, 94 new cases were taken up for investigation and 140 cases completed in comparison to 161 new cases taken up and 170 cases completed in 2019-20,'' the report noted.

Sebi said 43.6 percent of the total cases taken up for investigation during 2020-21 were related to market manipulation and price rigging.

Besides, insider trading and takeover violations accounted for 31 percent and over 3 percent of the total cases, respectively. Over 21 percent were related to other violations of securities laws.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) initiates an investigation based on references received from sources such as its integrated surveillance department, other operational departments, and external government agencies.

''The purpose of the investigation is to gather evidence and to identify persons/ entities behind irregularities and violations so that appropriate and suitable regulatory action can be taken, wherever required,'' the regulator noted in its annual report for 2020-21.

The steps involved during the investigation process include an analysis of market data like order and trade log, transaction statements, and exchange reports.

Among others, Sebi also analyzed bank records like account statements and KYC details, information about a firm, call data records, and information obtained from market intermediaries during the investigation process.

After completion of an investigation, the watchdog said, penal action was initiated wherever violations of securities laws and obligations relating to the securities market were observed.

During 2020-21, the regulator initiated enforcement action in 225 cases, while it disposed of 125 cases. At the end of March 2021, 476 cases were pending action.

