Left Menu

Ganjam district admn ropes in folk artists to dispel Covid vaccination hesitancy among people

The Ganjam district administration in Odisha has roped in folk artists to dispel the hesitancy of Covid vaccination among the people, particularly in the rural areas, an official said.Folk dance groups, with limited artists, mainly stage their performances in villages across the district.

PTI | Berhampur | Updated: 08-08-2021 13:43 IST | Created: 08-08-2021 13:43 IST
Ganjam district admn ropes in folk artists to dispel Covid vaccination hesitancy among people
  • Country:
  • India

The Ganjam district administration in Odisha has roped in folk artists to dispel the hesitancy of Covid vaccination among the people, particularly in the rural areas, an official said.

Folk dance groups, with limited artists, mainly stage their performances in villages across the district. They also raise awareness among the people and appeal to them to follow the Covid-appropriate behaviour.

As many as 278 folk dance groups have staged their performances in different panchayats in the district with the direction of the block development officers. The awareness drive will continue for some more days, the official said.

Popular folk dances like Dasakathia, Pala, Prahallad Natak, Bharat Leela, Jodi Sankha, Pasu Nurtya (Animal Dance), Kandhei Nata (puppetry) have been performed to encourage the people for vaccination and educate them about its benefits.

“As folk dance is a vital medium to educate the people to change the mindset, as well as to entertain the rural people, we have roped in folk artists to create awareness on vaccination drive and Covid-appropriate behaviours,” Ganjam Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange said.

The folk artists, who have lost their livelihood due to the pandemic, will get an opportunity to earn some money with this awareness drive, district culture officer Akshaya Kumar Sethi said.

He said that folk artists would get their remuneration on performance through the block development officers after submitting their bills.

''Due to the Covid lockdown, the livelihood of hundreds of folk artists was severely hit,'' said Prasant Kumar Padhy, the vice president of the Zilla Kala Sanskruti Sangh, an apex body of folk dance groups.

''We are happy as the district administration entrusted us with the job to create awareness,'' he said.

Through the dances, the artists try to get rid of the hesitancy caused by fear of vaccines or misapprehensions regarding them.

They also stage their performance by abiding the guidelines, which restricted maximum five artists in a group, he added.

''On the eve of the vaccination of a village, we educate the people, through a dance performance of around an hour, of the benefits and encourage them to take their jabs,'' said Bala Krushna Mishra, a Dasakathi artist in Sheragad. ''Besides, people are told about the right way to wear masks, wash hands and the importance of maintaining social distance,'' said Alok Bisoi, a Ghuduki artist in Digapahandi. PTI CORR HMB AAM RG RG

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may be protective; Mexico posts 21,563 new COVID-19 cases, 568 more deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may be protective; Mexico posts 21,563 new COVID-19 cases, 568 more deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may...

 Global
3
Machine learning plus insights from genetic research shows the workings of cells – and may help develop new drugs for COVID-19 and other diseases

Machine learning plus insights from genetic research shows the workings of c...

 United States
4
No Martian rock collected during initial sampling activity of Perseverance rover: NASA

No Martian rock collected during initial sampling activity of Perseverance r...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021