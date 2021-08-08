Customs, Immigration dept officials inspect CIAL

Kochi, Aug 8 (PTI)The Customs and Immigration departments and the CISF on Sunday held a joint inspection at the erstwhile domestic terminal-T2 of Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL) which is all set to be revamped into a business jet terminal, VIP safe house and a transit hotel.

The joint inspection team comprising Customs Commissioner Mohammed Yousaf IRS, Foreigners' Regional Registration Officer, Anoop Krishnan and Senior Commandant of the Aviation Security Group-CISF, Sunit Sarma, visited Terminal -2 and inspected CIAL's plan for renovation.

The inspection team instructed CIAL to prepare a report to be submitted to the higher authorities for getting formal approval.

CIAL Managing Director S Suhas explained the project details and said the joint inspection done by the regulatory authorities has instilled confidence in the project team and the renovation work could be started by September 2021.

''The Hon. Chairman and the board of directors have earmarked the T2 conversion project for high priority. This is part of CIALs plan to activate several revenue streams and improve passenger experience and ensure sustainability in income flow,'' Suhas said in a release.

Terminal 2, having a built-up area of one lakh square feet, was previously used for the domestic operation and was then earmarked for future expansion.

CIAL's T2 conversion plan envisages a cost-effective renovation of the interior into three blocks.

''Thirty per cent of the built-up area will be used for block one which will be converted as an exclusive business jet terminal with three lounges. This terminal will cater to both international and domestic business jets. Exclusive areas for customs, immigration and security holding operations will be allotted,'' the release said.

It also said that the Block-2 will have an area of 10,000 SQ FT is earmarked to house a VVIP safe house.

''This concept will ensure a hassle-free movement of passengers during the VVIP movement. Block-3 will have an area of 60,000 sq ft. CIAL is planning to build 50 budget rooms for the passengers who intend short stays at the airport. It is planned to apply the dynamic tariff concept; wherein the rent will be calculated on hour based scale,'' it said.

CIAL aims to complete by 2022 so that the non-aero component of the revenue pie could be enhanced from the current 40 per cent to 60 per cent.PTI RRT SS PTI PTI

