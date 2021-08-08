Happiest Minds to hire 300 in each of next three quarters

Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-08-2021 15:50 IST | Created: 08-08-2021 15:41 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
Bengaluru-based software firm Happiest Minds Technologies, which has been facing rising attrition levels of late, is planning to hire 300 techies in each of the next three quarters, its top management has said.

The Ashok Soota-promoted 11-year-old company had high attrition of 14.7 percent in the June quarter when its total headcount stood at 3,538, after net-adding 310 in the quarter to June.

Against this, market leader TCS had the lowest attrition of 8.6 percent, (up from 7.2 percent in March), followed by Infosys at 13.9 percent (was up from 10.9 percent in March); Wipro (15.5 percent in June, up from 12 percent in March), and the US-based Cognizant, which has two-thirds of its employees here, had 31 percent for the June quarter.

However for Happiest Minds, on an annualized basis the employee retention level increased from 16.2 percent in Q1 of FY'21 to 14.7 percent now but fell from Q4 of FY'21 when it was 12.4 percent.

''We plan to add 300 people in each of the next three-quarters of this fiscal. Our net headcount stood at 3,538 as of the June quarter, after onboarding 310 new people and we hope to maintain the pace of hiring in every quarter of the fiscal,'' Happiest Minds executive vice-chairman Joseph Anantharaju told PTI.

Managing director and chief financial officer Venkatraman Narayanan chipped in saying hiring is necessitated by both by attrition of those who have spent two-six years with the company and they bagging new jobs with huge hikes, and also to meet the rising demand which led to much higher utilization level of the existing resources, which was marginally down to 82.1 percent in Q1 from 82.6 percent in Q4 of FY21.

''So I am ready to budget for a net addition of 300 people in each of the next three quarters. Hope my sales team follows suit,'' Narayanan said. Happiest Minds, which went public in the thick of the first wave of the pandemic last September with a primary share sale that was oversubscribed by 151 times, gave over 562 percent in returns to the shareholders since then, whose number went by 1.25 lakh since the listing when it had just 2 lakh, public shareholders, Narayanan said. Anantharaju attributed the higher margin of 25 percent in the June quarter to the pandemic-driven savings by way of lower overhead cost, and the overall positive positive rub-off that the IT industry got from the crisis. He said the energy bill is down by Rs 65 lakh a month, and there is also a dip in rentals.

On the business mix, Narayanan said they have only listed software firm in the world with almost all -- 96 per cent -- its revenue coming in from the digital business with the cloud vertical contributing the highest at 42 per cent, automation 24 per cent, security 11 per cent, analytics 13 per cent and IoT 10 per cent.

Narayanan explained that the 29 percent decline in net income to Rs 35.73 crore in the June 2021 quarter was primarily on a higher base -- a deferred tax credit of Rs 18 crore and a Rs 9.5 crore tax clawback in the year-ago period. Revenue grew 41.4 percent to Rs 331.52 crore in the June quarter.

