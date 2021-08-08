Soccer-Messi due in Paris for medical tests on Sunday or Monday - L'Equipe
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 08-08-2021 16:12 IST | Created: 08-08-2021 16:09 IST
- Country:
- France
Lionel Messi will travel to Paris on Sunday for medical tests with Paris Saint-Germain either later in the evening or early on Monday, the L'Equipe newspaper reported.
It said the 34-year-old Argentine player and the French soccer club were close to an agreement, citing Argentine sources.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Paris
- L'Equipe
- Argentine
- French
- Lionel Messi
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Protesters opposed to COVID measures clash with police in Paris
Olympics-Equestrian-Tokyo's Oldest Olympian says ready for Paris 2024 "unless body breaks"
Protesters opposed to COVID measures clash with police in Paris
Protesters opposed to COVID measures clash with police in Paris
Protesters against COVID restrictions clash with police in Paris-BFM Television