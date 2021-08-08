Left Menu

Soccer-Messi due in Paris for medical tests on Sunday or Monday - L'Equipe

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 08-08-2021 16:12 IST | Created: 08-08-2021 16:09 IST
Lionel Messi (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
Lionel Messi will travel to Paris on Sunday for medical tests with Paris Saint-Germain either later in the evening or early on Monday, the L'Equipe newspaper reported.

It said the 34-year-old Argentine player and the French soccer club were close to an agreement, citing Argentine sources.

