Left Menu

Philip Morris lifts bid for UK's Vectura to 165 pence per share

Philip Morris has raised its bid for British drugmaker Vectura to 165 pence ($2.29) per share, the tobacco company said on Sunday. "The PMI (Philip Morris International) increased offer values the entire issued and to be issued ordinary share capital of Vectura at approximately 1.02 billion pounds ($1.41 billion)," it said in an emailed statement to Reuters. ($1 = 0.7209 pounds)

Reuters | Updated: 08-08-2021 17:29 IST | Created: 08-08-2021 17:27 IST
Philip Morris lifts bid for UK's Vectura to 165 pence per share
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Philippines

Philip Morris has raised its bid for British drugmaker Vectura to 165 pence ($2.29) per share, the tobacco company said on Sunday.

"The PMI (Philip Morris International) increased offer values the entire issued and to be issued ordinary share capital of Vectura at approximately 1.02 billion pounds ($1.41 billion)," it said in an emailed statement to Reuters. The latest offer represents a premium of approximately 10 pence per share to a rival offer of 155 pence a share by U.S.-based Carlyle Group announced on Friday.

Carlyle offered to buy Vectura for about 958 million pounds ($1.3 billion). Vectura, which makes respiratory treatments, had said on Friday that it was backing Carlyle's offer and withdrawing its recommendation for Philip Morris' proposal, adding that it might be better positioned under Carlyle's ownership.

Ventura did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. ($1 = 0.7209 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may be protective; Mexico posts 21,563 new COVID-19 cases, 568 more deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may be protective; Mexico posts 21,563 new COVID-19 cases, 568 more deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may...

 Global
3
Machine learning plus insights from genetic research shows the workings of cells – and may help develop new drugs for COVID-19 and other diseases

Machine learning plus insights from genetic research shows the workings of c...

 United States
4
No Martian rock collected during initial sampling activity of Perseverance rover: NASA

No Martian rock collected during initial sampling activity of Perseverance r...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021