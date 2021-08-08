Bikes delivery gathering pace, says Revolt Motors
RattanIndia-backed electric bike maker Revolt Motors on Sunday said the delivery of its bikes is gathering pace after resuming production last month following a brief pause due the pandemic. The company has delivered its electric motorcycles in July to customers, including a leading quick service food firm for its delivery fleet, across the six cities in the country where it is operational, Revolt Motors said in a release.
The Gurugram-based electric vehicle maker, which currently has two e-bike models –RV 300 and RV 400, has operations across Delhi, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune, and Chennai. Revolt is witnessing robust demand for its electric bikes particularly with rising petrol prices, it said, adding, the company is completely focussed on ramping up production capacities to cut down delivery period post the bookings.
