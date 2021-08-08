AYUSH minister assure all help in establishing world's 1st bio bank of Ayurveda at AIIA

Union Ayush Minister Sarbananda Sonowal visited the All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA) on Sunday and said all help will be provided for establishing the world's first bio-bank of Ayurveda at the facility.

He along with his deputy in the ministry Dr. Munjapara Mahendrabhai inaugurated a multi-purpose yoga hall and a mini auditorium at the AIIA, according to an AYUSH statement said.

Advertisement

Sonowal advised AIIA Director Tanuja Nesari to further intensify scientific investigation at the institute and also ensure that successful research reaches the masses in lingua-franca, it said.

While appreciating the wholesome approach of treatment at AIIA, Mahendrabhai advised deepening the focus on integrated and holistic treatment.

Both the ministers appreciated the work done by AIIA and assured their full support for further development of the facility to make it the world's best Ayurveda Institute, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)