Left Menu

AYUSH minister assure all help in establishing world's 1st bio bank of Ayurveda at AIIA

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-08-2021 20:21 IST | Created: 08-08-2021 20:17 IST
AYUSH minister assure all help in establishing world's 1st bio bank of Ayurveda at AIIA
Image Credit: Twitter; @sarbanandsonowal
  • Country:
  • India

Union Ayush Minister Sarbananda Sonowal visited the All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA) on Sunday and said all help will be provided for establishing the world's first bio-bank of Ayurveda at the facility.

He along with his deputy in the ministry Dr. Munjapara Mahendrabhai inaugurated a multi-purpose yoga hall and a mini auditorium at the AIIA, according to an AYUSH statement said.

Sonowal advised AIIA Director Tanuja Nesari to further intensify scientific investigation at the institute and also ensure that successful research reaches the masses in lingua-franca, it said.

While appreciating the wholesome approach of treatment at AIIA, Mahendrabhai advised deepening the focus on integrated and holistic treatment.

Both the ministers appreciated the work done by AIIA and assured their full support for further development of the facility to make it the world's best Ayurveda Institute, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may be protective; Mexico posts 21,563 new COVID-19 cases, 568 more deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may be protective; Mexico posts 21,563 new COVID-19 cases, 568 more deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may...

 Global
3
Machine learning plus insights from genetic research shows the workings of cells – and may help develop new drugs for COVID-19 and other diseases

Machine learning plus insights from genetic research shows the workings of c...

 United States
4
No Martian rock collected during initial sampling activity of Perseverance rover: NASA

No Martian rock collected during initial sampling activity of Perseverance r...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021