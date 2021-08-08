Left Menu

Fully vaccinated Mumbaikars can travel in local trains from August 15: Maha CM

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-08-2021 21:04 IST | Created: 08-08-2021 21:02 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday announced that fully vaccinated citizens of Mumbai can travel in local trains from August 15. Speaking in a live webcast, he said that those who have completed 14 days after their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine, can apply on a specially-created app for the railway pass and they can collect the same from their respective local ward offices.

''As of now 19 lakh people in Mumbai are fully vaccinated,'' Thackeray said, adding that those who do not have smartphones, can obtain the pass offline.

Currently, common people are not allowed to board Mumbai suburban trains, which are being operated only for the people employed in essential sectors and government services.

The chief minister also said that his government was considering granting relaxation to shops, malls, restaurants, and places of religious worship and a decision would be taken after a meeting of the task force on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

