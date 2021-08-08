Curbs, relaxations in Delhi due to Covid to be implemented under GRAP stipulation

Restrictions or relaxations for any activity in Delhi in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic will from now on be implemented as stipulated by the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), said the Delhi Disaster Management Authority in an order on Sunday.

It directed all district administrations that GRAP recommendations shall be implemented with immediate effect. The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) will send daily alerts to all districts under a colour-coded system mentioned in the GRAP to help them take decisions.

GRAP was approved by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on July 9.

The Graded Response Action Plan takes into account three parameters -- positivity rate, cumulative new positive cases and average oxygenated bed occupancy in Delhi. Following a detailed analysis of these parameters, four colour-coded levels of alert -- yellow, amber, orange and red -- and their criteria have been recommended in the plan.

''Permitted/prohibited/restricted activities shall be as per the level of alerts specified in the Graded Response Action Plan with immediate effect and till further orders. ''As soon as any parameter (out of three) reaches the specified level of alert, 'the order of alert' shall be issued and permitted/prohibited/restricted activities prescribed at such level shall become operational automatically,'' the DDMA order said.

Once GRAP is activated, the additional chief secretary (health) will issue daily morning and evening bulletin regarding the level of alert. Appropriate orders would be issued separately as and when the situation warrants for imposing restrictions in respect of inter-state travel, it added.

The 'yellow' (level-1) alert will be sounded when the positivity rate crosses 0.5 per cent for two consecutive days or daily new cases increase to 1,500 or oxygenated bed occupancy reaches 500.

The next level of alert coded with amber colour (level-2) will come into force if the positivity rate rises above one per cent or new cases number 3,500 or oxygenated bed occupancy reaching 700.

The 'Orange' or level-3 alert will be the next stage which will kick in if the positivity rate crosses two per cent or new cases number 9,000 or oxygenated bed occupancy becomes 1,000.

While the 'red' alert, which is of the highest level will come into force if the positivity rate crosses five per cent or new cases rise to 16,000 or oxygenated bed occupancy reaches 3,000.

The DDMA directed all district magistrates, civic officials, DCPs and other authorities to ''extensively disseminate'' information regarding alerts for proper compliance and execution of the GRAP.

''All district magistrates shall interact and have a dialogue with resident welfare associations, market associations, mall associations, bar associations and other such bodies in their districts to circulate information in this regard.

''Principal secretary (education) and secretary (higher education) shall ensure that the guidelines regarding level of alerts are disseminated among students,'' the order stated.

It said all authorities concerned such as district magistrates, DCPs, zonal deputy commissioners of municipalities among others shall take necessary actions to ensure compliance of the GRAP in their areas.

The DDMA said it may make modifications in respect of GRAP or any other activities according to the situation assessed from time to time to meet exigencies in the interest of management of the COVID-19 situation.

