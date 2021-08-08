Left Menu

Why no one from the minority communities in MPSC board, asks AIMIM MP

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 08-08-2021 21:16 IST | Created: 08-08-2021 21:16 IST
Aurangabad AIMIM MP Imtiaz Jaleel on Sunday decried the lack of anyone from the minority communities in the three names approved recently as Maharashtra Public Service Commission members.

He said the Congress and NCP, which are in power in the state along with the Shiv Sena, called themselves ''secular'' but it seems they needed the minority communities only for votes.

''The MPSC board is an all inclusive one and representation is given to all communities. Why is there no one from the minority communities in this board when two names were finalised,'' he asked.

Speaking on another development, Jaleel said he had met Union Minister Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari two days ago and proposed a flyover on Jalna road and the latter had promised a feasibility check within a month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

