Left Menu

Tesla mandates masks at Nevada battery factory - WSJ

Workers at the Reno, Nevada-area facility had previously been required to wear a mask if they were not vaccinated, but could avoid that requirement if they were, the Journal said https://on.wsj.com/2Vz8V1U, citing people familiar with the matter. Tesla is the latest company to mandate masks after the Delta variant forced the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to reverse course and recommend that even fully vaccinated individuals wear masks indoors.

Reuters | Updated: 08-08-2021 23:45 IST | Created: 08-08-2021 23:43 IST
Tesla mandates masks at Nevada battery factory - WSJ
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Tesla Inc is telling workers at its Nevada battery factory they will be required to wear a mask indoors starting Monday regardless of vaccination status, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday. Workers at the Reno, Nevada-area facility had previously been required to wear a mask if they were not vaccinated, but could avoid that requirement if they were, the Journal said https://on.wsj.com/2Vz8V1U, citing people familiar with the matter.

Tesla is the latest company to mandate masks after the Delta variant forced the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to reverse course and recommend that even fully vaccinated individuals wear masks indoors. Tesla did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment outside business hours.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PNB Housing Finance to step up recovery efforts this month onwards: CEO Prasad

PNB Housing Finance to step up recovery efforts this month onwards: CEO Pras...

 India
2
We used peanuts and a climbing wall to learn how squirrels judge their leaps so successfully – and how their skills could inspire more nimble robots

We used peanuts and a climbing wall to learn how squirrels judge their leaps...

 United States
3
New 'Top Hits' feature improves Microsoft Teams' search functions

New 'Top Hits' feature improves Microsoft Teams' search functions

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Half of U.S. population fully vaccinated against COVID-19: CDC; Australia's east coast continues to struggle with Delta outbreaks and more

Health News Roundup: Half of U.S. population fully vaccinated against COVID-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021