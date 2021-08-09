PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Aug. 9

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Philip Morris raises offer in bidding war for UK inhaler group Vectura https://on.ft.com/3CmKYf4 - Virgin Atlantic plans London stock market listing https://on.ft.com/3jBzdJd

Advertisement

- UK must double hydrogen output to reach net zero carbon target, say energy groups https://on.ft.com/3AfHWaK - Top Tories warn Johnson against demoting Sunak https://on.ft.com/3CxcDdc

Overview - The battle between the owner of Marlboro cigarettes and a private equity group for control of the UK inhaler maker Vectura intensified on Sunday as Philip Morris International raised its bid to more than 1 billion pounds ($1.39 billion).

- Sir Richard Branson's Virgin Atlantic Airways is planning to list in London in a bid to take advantage of investor expectations of a rapid recovery in international travel. - Boris Johnson must move with "more urgency" and double targets for producing so-called low-carbon hydrogen by 2030 if the UK is to reach its net zero emissions goal, say industrial groups that support its development to reduce their emissions.

- Senior Conservative MPs have warned Boris Johnson not to move against Rishi Sunak, following weekend reports that the UK prime minister had threatened to demote his chancellor. ($1 = 0.7214 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)