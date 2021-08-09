China's July factory prices rise 9.0% y/y, beat f'cast; adds to business cost pressures
Analysts in a Reuters poll had expected the PPI to rise 8.8%, unchanged from June. The consumer price index (CPI) meanwhile grew by 1.0% on an annual basis, the statistics bureau said.
China's factory gate prices in July rose at a faster-than-expected clip, adding to pressure on businesses struggling with high raw material costs, official data showed on Monday, while consumer inflation eased slightly.
The producer price index (PPI) rose 9.0% from a year earlier last month, the National Bureau of Statistics said in a statement. Analysts in a Reuters poll had expected the PPI to rise 8.8%, unchanged from June.
The consumer price index (CPI) meanwhile grew by 1.0% on an annual basis, the statistics bureau said. The index was expected to inch up by 0.8%, according to a median forecast in a Reuters poll, after a 1.1% gain in June.
