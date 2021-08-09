Malaysia's June industrial production rose 1.4%, better than forecast
Malaysia's industrial production rose 1.4% in June from a year earlier, government data showed on Monday. June's industrial production was expected to fall 0.3% according to 10 economists surveyed in a Reuters poll. In May, the index posted a revised 26.1% rise.
