Malaysia's June industrial production rose 1.4%, better than forecast

Malaysia's industrial production rose 1.4% in June from a year earlier, government data showed on Monday. June's industrial production was expected to fall 0.3% according to 10 economists surveyed in a Reuters poll. In May, the index posted a revised 26.1% rise. ​

