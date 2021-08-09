Left Menu

Rolex Rings shares list with 39 pc premium

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-08-2021 11:08 IST | Created: 09-08-2021 11:08 IST
Rolex Rings shares list with 39 pc premium
Shares of auto components maker Rolex Rings Ltd on Monday listed on the bourses with a premium of nearly 39 per cent against the issue price of Rs 900.

The stock listed at Rs 1,249, registering a jump of 38.77 per cent from its issue price on the BSE. It later zoomed 40.55 per cent to Rs 1,264.95.

At the NSE, it made its debut at Rs 1,250, reflecting a jump of 38.88 per cent.

The company's market valuation was at Rs 3,090.98 crore on the BSE.

Mirroring massive investor response, Rolex Rings initial public offer was subscribed 130.44 times last month.

The Rs 731-crore offer was in a price range of Rs 880-900 a share.

Based in Rajkot, Gujarat, Rolex Rings is among the leading manufacturers of forged and machined components in the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

