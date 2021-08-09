Left Menu

Audi launches RS 5 Sportback model in India at Rs 1.04 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-08-2021 11:30 IST | Created: 09-08-2021 11:26 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
German luxury carmaker Audi on Monday launched its RS 5 Sportback model in India at an introductory price of Rs 1.04 crore (ex-showroom).

The RS 5 Sportback is powered by a 2.9 liter V6 twin-turbo petrol engine that produces 450 hp of power and is being imported to India as completely built units, Audi India said in a statement.

Commenting on the launch, Audi India Head Balbir Singh Dhillon said, ''the Audi RS 5 is coming to India as a Sportback, for the very first time and will be the perfect choice for customers who want the Audi RS DNA in addition to everyday practicality.'' The sporty spearhead of the product line, the RS 5 Sportback is capable of accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.9 seconds and hits a top speed of 250 km/hr, the company added.

Dhillon said Audi has witnessed good traction for all its 'sports models', across India.

''With the advent of the Audi RS 5 Sportback, we look forward to fueling the appetite for performance cars,'' he said, adding this is the company's fifth launch of the year and more would follow.

The RS 5 Sportback has safety features including 6 airbags that include side airbags in front along with the curtain airbag system.

On the other hand, it has luxury features such as three-zone air conditioning, panoramic glass sunroof, front sports seats plus massage function and driver side memory, the company said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

