Left Menu

RAI urges Maharashtra govt to allow reopening of malls, multiplexes

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-08-2021 11:41 IST | Created: 09-08-2021 11:41 IST
RAI urges Maharashtra govt to allow reopening of malls, multiplexes
  • Country:
  • India

Retailers Association of India (RAI) on Monday urged the Maharashtra government to allow reopening of malls and multiplexes immediately, stating that any further delay would ''spell doom for businesses and employees associated with malls''.

The retailers' body said the capacity of malls and retail businesses in the state to bear any further losses is over as they continue to incur expenditures such as electricity charges, property tax, other taxes and license fees during the closure period while revenues have remained zero.

These businesses have been shut following the devastating second wave of COVID-19 pandemic in India earlier this year.

''The (Maharashtra) state government's attempts to return the state to normalcy in stages is appreciable. However, we hope they restart malls and multiplexes immediately as any further delay in doing so will spell doom for businesses and employees associated with malls,'' RAI CEO Kumar Rajagopalan said in a statement.

He further said, ''During the prolonged closure, malls and retail businesses have continued to pay electricity charges, property tax, and various other taxes and license fees, despite zero revenues. Now their capacity to bear any further losses is over.'' According to RAI, there are more than 50 malls in Maharashtra which employ over 2 lakh people. Together they generate a business of Rs 40,000 crore and contribute Rs 4,000 crore in GST, per month.

On an average, a mall has 200 retail stores operating in it and over 5,000 business entities associated with it as suppliers and vendors, RAI added.

Rajagopalan expressed hope that ''better sense prevails at the chief minister's meeting with the task force and malls are allowed to operate''. ''This will not only help save employment but will also pave the way for citizens to shop in a safe and sanitised environment,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PNB Housing Finance to step up recovery efforts this month onwards: CEO Prasad

PNB Housing Finance to step up recovery efforts this month onwards: CEO Pras...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Half of U.S. population fully vaccinated against COVID-19: CDC; Australia's east coast continues to struggle with Delta outbreaks and more

Health News Roundup: Half of U.S. population fully vaccinated against COVID-...

 Global
3
We used peanuts and a climbing wall to learn how squirrels judge their leaps so successfully – and how their skills could inspire more nimble robots

We used peanuts and a climbing wall to learn how squirrels judge their leaps...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Delta variant, Louisiana doctors, slowly cracking vaccine resistance; Explainer-Beyond Delta, scientists are watching new coronavirus variants and more

Health News Roundup: Delta variant, Louisiana doctors, slowly cracking vacci...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021