Hyundai brings N Line brand to India; first model under N badge to debut this year

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-08-2021 11:57 IST | Created: 09-08-2021 11:50 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

South Korean auto major Hyundai on Monday said it is introducing its performance-oriented N Line brand in the Indian market.

The auto major noted that the N Line models would offer customers motorsport-inspired styling cues that evoke excitement and athleticism.

The company said it plans to launch the first model under the N badge this year, followed by additional model launches over the next few years.

''The introduction of our N Line range to India will induce sporty experiences like never before, making every drive a fun experience with products that personify excitement and athleticism,'' Hyundai Motor India Ltd MD and CEO SS Kim said in a statement.

As an organization committed to India, the company has been introducing superior products and services for customers, he added.

''With N Line, Hyundai Motor India will continue to challenge new boundaries and introduce new cars that amplify the aspirations and personalities of new-age Millennial and Gen Z buyers,'' Kim noted.

The company will introduce an N Line model in 2021, and subsequently launch additional models for Indian customers over the next few years, he added.

Hyundai will develop N Line cars in India on three brand values: motorsport-inspired styling cues, accessibility for all, and everyday excitement, the company stated.

The N-Line trims are based on the existing product portfolio with engines tuned for performance. Besides, the N Line trims also come with motorsports-inspired styling as well as a sporty sound note from the exhaust.

Hyundai currently sells N Line in various countries in Europe, South Korea, the US, and Russia among others.

Hyundai's first N-branded vehicle was the i30 N, which made its debut in 2017.

