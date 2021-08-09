Left Menu

Gulf-based Indian bizman announces Rs 1 Cr award to Sreejesh

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 09-08-2021 12:11 IST | Created: 09-08-2021 12:03 IST
Gulf-based Indian bizman announces Rs 1 Cr award to Sreejesh
PR Sreejesh Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

A Gulf-based Indian businessman on Monday announced Rs 1 crore cash award to hockey goalkeeper P R Sreejesh who emerged as one of the stars of the Indian men's hockey team's historic bronze medal in the Tokyo Olympics.

''Goalkeeper PR Sreejesh played a crucial role in helping the Indian hockey team secure bronze at the Olympics.

We acknowledge his contributions and are pleased to announce a cash reward of Rs. 1 crore for him'', said Dr Shamsheer Vayalil, Chairman and Managing Director of VPS Healthcare, in a tweet.

The Indian hockey team rewrote history in the Tokyo Olympics as it claimed an Olympic medal after 41 years, defeating a plucky Germany 5-4 to win the bronze in an edge-of-the-seat play-off match held on August 5.

Leading 5-4, India conceded a penalty corner six seconds from the final hooter, but Sreejesh and the defence once again came to the side's rescue.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PNB Housing Finance to step up recovery efforts this month onwards: CEO Prasad

PNB Housing Finance to step up recovery efforts this month onwards: CEO Pras...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Half of U.S. population fully vaccinated against COVID-19: CDC; Australia's east coast continues to struggle with Delta outbreaks and more

Health News Roundup: Half of U.S. population fully vaccinated against COVID-...

 Global
3
We used peanuts and a climbing wall to learn how squirrels judge their leaps so successfully – and how their skills could inspire more nimble robots

We used peanuts and a climbing wall to learn how squirrels judge their leaps...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Delta variant, Louisiana doctors, slowly cracking vaccine resistance; Explainer-Beyond Delta, scientists are watching new coronavirus variants and more

Health News Roundup: Delta variant, Louisiana doctors, slowly cracking vacci...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021