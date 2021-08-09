Continental appoints Latha Chembrakalam as head of Technical Center India

Technology firm Continental on Monday said it has appointed Latha Chembrakalam as the new head of its Bengaluru-based Technical Center India (TCI).

Chembrakalam is taking over from Alexander Klotz, under whose leadership TCI grew into one of the largest engineering centers for Continental, globally, the company said in a statement.

“TCI has become a vital engineering center in a short period for Continental globally. I am confident that Latha's leadership, experience, and expertise will ensure TCI continues to grow in competence, innovation potential and capacity, touching new milestones,'' Continental India Country Head Prashanth Doreswamy said.

Chembrakalam has nearly three decades of experience and has held many leadership roles. Before Continental, she was Vice President at Robert Bosch Engineering and Business Solutions Pvt Ltd. Set up in 2009, TCI, with a strength of around 4,000 engineers, is one of the company's major R&D locations. It supports both global and local R&D for the company. In 2020, Continental generated sales of 37.7 billion euros and employs around 2,33,000 people in 58 countries and markets.

