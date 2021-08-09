Left Menu

Continental appoints Latha Chembrakalam as head of Technical Center India

I am confident that Lathas leadership, experience, and expertise will ensure TCI continues to grow in competence, innovation potential and capacity, touching new milestones, Continental India Country Head Prashanth Doreswamy said.Chembrakalam has nearly three decades of experience and has held many leadership roles.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-08-2021 12:49 IST | Created: 09-08-2021 12:49 IST
Continental appoints Latha Chembrakalam as head of Technical Center India
  • Country:
  • India

Technology firm Continental on Monday said it has appointed Latha Chembrakalam as the new head of its Bengaluru-based Technical Center India (TCI).

Chembrakalam is taking over from Alexander Klotz, under whose leadership TCI grew into one of the largest engineering centers for Continental, globally, the company said in a statement.

“TCI has become a vital engineering center in a short period for Continental globally. I am confident that Latha's leadership, experience, and expertise will ensure TCI continues to grow in competence, innovation potential and capacity, touching new milestones,'' Continental India Country Head Prashanth Doreswamy said.

Chembrakalam has nearly three decades of experience and has held many leadership roles. Before Continental, she was Vice President at Robert Bosch Engineering and Business Solutions Pvt Ltd. Set up in 2009, TCI, with a strength of around 4,000 engineers, is one of the company's major R&D locations. It supports both global and local R&D for the company. In 2020, Continental generated sales of 37.7 billion euros and employs around 2,33,000 people in 58 countries and markets.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PNB Housing Finance to step up recovery efforts this month onwards: CEO Prasad

PNB Housing Finance to step up recovery efforts this month onwards: CEO Pras...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Half of U.S. population fully vaccinated against COVID-19: CDC; Australia's east coast continues to struggle with Delta outbreaks and more

Health News Roundup: Half of U.S. population fully vaccinated against COVID-...

 Global
3
We used peanuts and a climbing wall to learn how squirrels judge their leaps so successfully – and how their skills could inspire more nimble robots

We used peanuts and a climbing wall to learn how squirrels judge their leaps...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Delta variant, Louisiana doctors, slowly cracking vaccine resistance; Explainer-Beyond Delta, scientists are watching new coronavirus variants and more

Health News Roundup: Delta variant, Louisiana doctors, slowly cracking vacci...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021