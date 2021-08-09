Energy, mining stocks drag FTSE 100 lower on weak commodity prices

London's FTSE 100 fell on Monday, dragged down by heavyweight energy and mining stocks as concerns about commodity demand returned due to a rise in coronavirus infections. The blue-chip FTSE 100 slipped 0.3% with BP, Anglo American, Glencore, and Royal Dutch Shell being among the top drags.

The domestically focussed mid-cap index fell 0.3%. Among stocks, Vecture gained 2.8% after tobacco company Philip Morris raised its bid for the drugmaker to 165 pence ($2.29) per share.

Deliveroo jumped 3.5% after its German rival Delivery Hero took a 5.09% stake in the British food delivery company. Global recruiter PageGroup dropped 2% to the bottom of the mid-cap index even after it said it would spend 100 million pounds ($138.81 million) on shareholder returns as trading conditions improved in the first half.

