Left Menu

European stocks mixed as commodities slide

European stocks were mixed in early trading on Monday, as a fall in commodity prices weighed on UK's blue-chip index, while other regional indexes stayed near their recent highs with earnings season winding down. Oil players Royal Dutch Shell, BP and TotalEnergies slipped about a percent as crude prices fell more than 2% on fears that the COVID-19 pandemic curbs in Asia would dent fuel demand.

Reuters | Updated: 09-08-2021 13:02 IST | Created: 09-08-2021 12:59 IST
European stocks mixed as commodities slide
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

European stocks were mixed in early trading on Monday, as a fall in commodity prices weighed on UK's blue-chip index, while other regional indexes stayed near their recent highs with earnings season winding down.

Oil players Royal Dutch Shell, BP and TotalEnergies slipped about a percent as crude prices fell more than 2% on fears that the COVID-19 pandemic curbs in Asia would dent fuel demand. Miners including Rio Tinto, BHP Group and Glencore also fell on weaker metal prices.

UK's commodity-heavy FTSE 100 slid 0.2%, while France's CAC 40 and Germany's DAX rose more than 0.1%. The pan-European STOXX 600 index notched its strongest weekly performance since mid-March on Friday, supported a flurry of dealmaking activity and a strong earnings season.

French IT consulting group Atos rose 4%, extending Friday's gains after a report of private equity interest. UK's food delivery company Deliveroo jumped 3.9% after Germany's Delivery Hero took a 5.09% stake in the company.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PNB Housing Finance to step up recovery efforts this month onwards: CEO Prasad

PNB Housing Finance to step up recovery efforts this month onwards: CEO Pras...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Half of U.S. population fully vaccinated against COVID-19: CDC; Australia's east coast continues to struggle with Delta outbreaks and more

Health News Roundup: Half of U.S. population fully vaccinated against COVID-...

 Global
3
We used peanuts and a climbing wall to learn how squirrels judge their leaps so successfully – and how their skills could inspire more nimble robots

We used peanuts and a climbing wall to learn how squirrels judge their leaps...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Delta variant, Louisiana doctors, slowly cracking vaccine resistance; Explainer-Beyond Delta, scientists are watching new coronavirus variants and more

Health News Roundup: Delta variant, Louisiana doctors, slowly cracking vacci...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021