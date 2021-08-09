European stocks mixed as commodities slide
European stocks were mixed in early trading on Monday, as a fall in commodity prices weighed on UK's blue-chip index, while other regional indexes stayed near their recent highs with earnings season winding down. Oil players Royal Dutch Shell, BP and TotalEnergies slipped about a percent as crude prices fell more than 2% on fears that the COVID-19 pandemic curbs in Asia would dent fuel demand.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
European stocks were mixed in early trading on Monday, as a fall in commodity prices weighed on UK's blue-chip index, while other regional indexes stayed near their recent highs with earnings season winding down.
Oil players Royal Dutch Shell, BP and TotalEnergies slipped about a percent as crude prices fell more than 2% on fears that the COVID-19 pandemic curbs in Asia would dent fuel demand. Miners including Rio Tinto, BHP Group and Glencore also fell on weaker metal prices.
UK's commodity-heavy FTSE 100 slid 0.2%, while France's CAC 40 and Germany's DAX rose more than 0.1%. The pan-European STOXX 600 index notched its strongest weekly performance since mid-March on Friday, supported a flurry of dealmaking activity and a strong earnings season.
French IT consulting group Atos rose 4%, extending Friday's gains after a report of private equity interest. UK's food delivery company Deliveroo jumped 3.9% after Germany's Delivery Hero took a 5.09% stake in the company.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
European stocks ease from peaks, Prosus hits 1-year low
European stocks drift lower, Prosus hits 1-year low
European Parliament to withdraw Pakistan's GSP+ status over abuse of blasphemy laws
Reckitt results, China woes drag European shares lower
Delta variant now dominant in European region: WHO and ECDC warns