Left Menu

Wall Street investment banks cut China forecasts

Reuters | Updated: 09-08-2021 14:20 IST | Created: 09-08-2021 14:15 IST
Wall Street investment banks cut China forecasts
Representative image Image Credit: Public Domain Pictures
  • Country:
  • China

Wall Street banks Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan, and Morgan Stanley all cut their China growth forecasts on Monday after the country reported lower than expected import and export numbers and on concerns that the resurgent coronavirus would crimp economic activity.

JPMorgan reduced its quarter-on-quarter growth estimate for the third quarter to 2.0% from 4.3% and trimmed its full-year forecast to 8.9% from 9.1%. Morgan Stanley lowered its quarterly growth forecast to 1.6% from while Goldman cut its estimate to 2.3% from 5.8% and to 8.3% versus 8.6% for the full year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PNB Housing Finance to step up recovery efforts this month onwards: CEO Prasad

PNB Housing Finance to step up recovery efforts this month onwards: CEO Pras...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Half of U.S. population fully vaccinated against COVID-19: CDC; Australia's east coast continues to struggle with Delta outbreaks and more

Health News Roundup: Half of U.S. population fully vaccinated against COVID-...

 Global
3
We used peanuts and a climbing wall to learn how squirrels judge their leaps so successfully – and how their skills could inspire more nimble robots

We used peanuts and a climbing wall to learn how squirrels judge their leaps...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Delta variant, Louisiana doctors, slowly cracking vaccine resistance; Explainer-Beyond Delta, scientists are watching new coronavirus variants and more

Health News Roundup: Delta variant, Louisiana doctors, slowly cracking vacci...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021