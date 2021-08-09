Left Menu

HK stocks rise as banks, property shares gain; Alibaba weighs on tech sector

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index rose on Monday, helped by a rebound in banking and property shares, as signs of slowing economic growth in China fanned hopes of fresh policy easing. ** Tech shares fell, dragged down by Alibaba, which was rocked by sexual assault allegation. ** The Hang Seng index rose 0.4%, to 26,283.40, while the China Enterprises Index gained 0.4%, to 9,313.97.

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 09-08-2021 14:35 IST | Created: 09-08-2021 14:29 IST
HK stocks rise as banks, property shares gain; Alibaba weighs on tech sector
Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index rose on Monday, helped by a rebound in banking and property shares, as signs of slowing economic growth in China fanned hopes of fresh policy easing. ** Tech shares fell, dragged down by Alibaba, which was rocked by sexual assault allegations.

** The Hang Seng index rose 0.4%, to 26,283.40, while the China Enterprises Index gained 0.4%, to 9,313.97. ** China's factory-gate inflation climbed 9% in July, rising at a faster clip from the previous month and above expectations, adding to strains on an economy losing recovery momentum. ** The worrying inflation data, plus the expected slowdown in domestic export growth last month, fuelled expectations of fresh easing from Beijing.

** "We expect another 50bp RRR cut this year, while local government bond issuance could accelerate in the coming months to support infrastructure investment," Morgan Stanley wrote, citing the need for more policy support to stabilize the job market. ** Hong Kong's financial index, dominated by Chinese banking heavyweights, rose 1%. The property index jumped 2.1%.

** But the Hang Seng Tech index dropped 0.5%. ** Alibaba Group Holding Ltd dropped 2.5% after the Chinese e-commerce giant said on Sunday it had suspended several staff following an employee's allegations that she was sexually assaulted by her boss and a client.

** Chinese food delivery giant Meituan added 3.1% after it joined a meeting with government regulators on improving safety and labor rights for delivery workers.

