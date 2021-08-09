MRF posts over 12-fold increase in net profit at Rs 166 cr in Q1
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-08-2021 14:29 IST | Created: 09-08-2021 14:29 IST
- Country:
- India
Tyre major MRF on Monday posted over 12-fold increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 166 crore for the first quarter ended June 30.
The company had reported a net profit of Rs 13 crore in the April-June quarter of last fiscal.
Advertisement
Revenue from operations rose to Rs 4,184 crore for the first quarter as against Rs 2,461 crore in the Q1 of 2020-21, MRF said in a regulatory filing.
MRF shares were trading 3.16 per cent up at Rs 82,020.25 apiece on BSE.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement