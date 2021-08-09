Left Menu

IsDB Prize for Impactful Achievement in Islamic Economics 2022 open for nominations

The Prize comes with a US$ 50,000 award for the first-place winner, US$ 30,000 for second place, and US$ 20,000 for third place.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jeddah | Updated: 09-08-2021 14:51 IST | Created: 09-08-2021 14:51 IST
IsDB Prize for Impactful Achievement in Islamic Economics 2022 open for nominations
Nominations can be submitted on the IsDB Prize Portal (www.IRTI.org/awards) before 26 Rabi al-Thani 1443H (1st December 2021). Image Credit: Twitter(@isdb_group)
  • Country:
  • Saudi Arabia

The Islamic Development Bank Institute (IsDBI) (www.ISDB.org) is inviting nominations for the IsDB Prize for Impactful Achievement in Islamic Economics for the year 1443H (2022). This year, the Prize focuses on the Knowledge Contribution category.

It aims to recognize, reward and encourage significant knowledge contributions in areas related to Islamic economics that have the potential to solve major development challenges of IsDB Member Countries.

Individuals and institutions can nominate other individuals and institutions for their contribution to the creation of new knowledge that has made or has the potential to make a substantial impact on economic development based on Islamic principles. The Prize comes with a US$ 50,000 award for the first-place winner, US$ 30,000 for second place, and US$ 20,000 for third place.

Winning knowledge contributions must be innovative, impactful, generalizable (cover several domains) and consistent with Islamic values. Additionally, the nominated contributions should be made within the previous seven years to incentivise the younger generation to contribute and encourage new developments.

Nominations can be submitted on the IsDB Prize Portal (www.IRTI.org/awards) before 26 Rabi al-Thani 1443H (1st December 2021).

More details on the nomination procedure are available on the IsDB Prize Portal (www.IRTI.org/awards), where the information about the call for nominations and brochure can be downloaded.

First instituted in 1988 as the IsDB Prize in Islamic Economics, Banking and Finance, the Prize was reformulated earlier in 2021 under the new name of 'IsDB Prize for Impactful Achievement in Islamic Economics.' This reformulation expanded the scope of the Prize to reward outstanding achievements in two categories, namely innovative (i) development solutions guided by the principles of Islamic economics and (ii) knowledge creation.

Each category will be awarded every other year alternating between the two categories for contributions made over the previous seven years.

(With Inputs from APO)

TRENDING

1
PNB Housing Finance to step up recovery efforts this month onwards: CEO Prasad

PNB Housing Finance to step up recovery efforts this month onwards: CEO Pras...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Half of U.S. population fully vaccinated against COVID-19: CDC; Australia's east coast continues to struggle with Delta outbreaks and more

Health News Roundup: Half of U.S. population fully vaccinated against COVID-...

 Global
3
We used peanuts and a climbing wall to learn how squirrels judge their leaps so successfully – and how their skills could inspire more nimble robots

We used peanuts and a climbing wall to learn how squirrels judge their leaps...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Delta variant, Louisiana doctors, slowly cracking vaccine resistance; Explainer-Beyond Delta, scientists are watching new coronavirus variants and more

Health News Roundup: Delta variant, Louisiana doctors, slowly cracking vacci...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021