Mylab, Hemex Health partner to develop diagnostic solutions for Point-of-Care testing

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-08-2021 15:26 IST | Created: 09-08-2021 15:26 IST
Mylab, Hemex Health partner to develop diagnostic solutions for Point-of-Care testing
New Delhi, Aug 9 (PTI) Mylab Discovery Solutions on Monday said it has partnered with US-based Hemex Health to develop next-generation diagnostic solutions for point-of-care (POC) testing of coronavirus and other diseases.

Generally, point-of-care testing refers to any tests that are performed on a patient at the site where care or treatment is provided and results are typically available relatively quickly.

Under the technology partnership, Mylab will develop test assays and Hemex will provide its Gazelle POC testing platform and expertise, the companies said in a joint statement.

The portable diagnostic device and tests assays will help in testing at any location, in a wide range of environmental conditions, and without the need to transport the sample, enabling quick results for the patients, it added.

''We are thrilled to partner with Hemex, which has deep expertise in developing portable Point-of-Care diagnostics machines. Together with Mylab's accurate FIA test kits, we can make testing available anywhere – from a small village without electricity to an international airport,'' Mylab Discovery Solutions MD Hasmukh Rawal said.

The companies expect the first product from this technology partnership to be launched by November 2021, the statement said.

''We are excited to announce the partnership with Mylab to provide new breakthrough testing for COVID-19 and other diseases in the future,'' Hemex Health CEO & Co-founder Patti White said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

