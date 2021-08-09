Left Menu

FACTBOX-Samsung leader Jay Y. Lee's other legal woes

But he still has other serious legal woes. Following is a summary: ACCUSED OF ACCOUNTING FRAUD, STOCK MANIPULATION Prosecutors argue the 2015 $8 billion merger of two Samsung companies - Samsung C&T Corp and Cheil Industries - involved unlawful activities aimed at cementing Lee's control of the conglomerate.

Reuters | Updated: 09-08-2021 15:47 IST | Created: 09-08-2021 15:34 IST
FACTBOX-Samsung leader Jay Y. Lee's other legal woes
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Korea Rep

Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Jay Y. Lee, convicted of bribery and embezzlement, has qualified for parole. But he still has other serious legal woes.

Following is a summary: ACCUSED OF ACCOUNTING FRAUD, STOCK MANIPULATION

Prosecutors argue the 2015 $8 billion merger of two Samsung companies - Samsung C&T Corp and Cheil Industries - involved unlawful activities aimed at cementing Lee's control of the conglomerate. He was indicted in September 2020, accused of unfair transactions and manipulation of market prices under the Capital Markets Act, breach of trust during the course of business, and false disclosure and accounting fraud under the External Audit Act.

Lee has denied the accusations and his lawyers have argued that the merger and its terms fell within the normal scope of business decisions. The trial, which began in October, has so far focused on the testimony of one witness, a Samsung Securities employee, as well as internal documents and emails.

It is expected to continue until at least late next year due to the complexities of the case and delays in hearings due to the pandemic. Legal experts say that if Lee is convicted, he may be sent to jail again. In cases such as these, any sentence, including whether it is suspended or not, will depend on the court's assessment of how much money a defendant has gained, they say.

ACCUSED OF UNLAWFULLY USING SEDATIVES In late June, the Seoul Central District Court ordered that Lee should stand trial to answer accusations concerning unlawful use of a sedative.

This was at odds with South Korean prosecutors' plan to seek a 50 million won ($45,000) fine for the alleged unlawful use. Lee's counsel has said the medication was not unlawful as it was part of hospital treatment. In March, an independent panel recommended prosecutors cease investigating Lee over this matter.

The first hearing is expected to be held on Aug 19.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Half of U.S. population fully vaccinated against COVID-19: CDC; Australia's east coast continues to struggle with Delta outbreaks and more

Health News Roundup: Half of U.S. population fully vaccinated against COVID-...

 Global
2
PNB Housing Finance to step up recovery efforts this month onwards: CEO Prasad

PNB Housing Finance to step up recovery efforts this month onwards: CEO Pras...

 India
3
We used peanuts and a climbing wall to learn how squirrels judge their leaps so successfully – and how their skills could inspire more nimble robots

We used peanuts and a climbing wall to learn how squirrels judge their leaps...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Delta variant, Louisiana doctors, slowly cracking vaccine resistance; Explainer-Beyond Delta, scientists are watching new coronavirus variants and more

Health News Roundup: Delta variant, Louisiana doctors, slowly cracking vacci...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021