Left Menu

Hero Electric sells over 15,000 high-speed electric vehicles in the first half of 2021

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-08-2021 16:11 IST | Created: 09-08-2021 15:57 IST
Hero Electric sells over 15,000 high-speed electric vehicles in the first half of 2021
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Electric two-wheeler maker Hero Electric on Monday reported sales of over 15,000 high-speed two-wheelers in the first half of the year.

The company had sold 3,270 units in the first half of last year amid disruptions due to the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic.

Hero Electric also said after the second wave of COVID-19, it witnessed recovery with sales of over 4,500 high-speed electric two-wheelers in July this year as compared to 399 units in the same month last year.

Commenting on the sales performance, Hero Electric Chief Executive Officer Sohinder Gill said,'' As we continue to fight the pandemic, we at Hero are extremely bullish about the market seeing its biggest growth thanks to the extremely conducive market and policies since they were announced.'' He further said,''The green shoots for this are visible in the numbers we have achieved in the month of July and overall, in the first half of the year...Our manufacturing facilities are working overtime to cater to the demand.'' The company has already announced plans to expand its existing facility to manufacture over 3 lakh EVs per year to meet demand and grow 100 percent over last year.

With the increase in incentives for electric two-wheelers to Rs 15,000 per kWh, against Rs 10,000 per kWh uniform subsidy available earlier along with EV policies by various state governments, the company said it is witnessing a rise in demand.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Half of U.S. population fully vaccinated against COVID-19: CDC; Australia's east coast continues to struggle with Delta outbreaks and more

Health News Roundup: Half of U.S. population fully vaccinated against COVID-...

 Global
2
PNB Housing Finance to step up recovery efforts this month onwards: CEO Prasad

PNB Housing Finance to step up recovery efforts this month onwards: CEO Pras...

 India
3
We used peanuts and a climbing wall to learn how squirrels judge their leaps so successfully – and how their skills could inspire more nimble robots

We used peanuts and a climbing wall to learn how squirrels judge their leaps...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Delta variant, Louisiana doctors, slowly cracking vaccine resistance; Explainer-Beyond Delta, scientists are watching new coronavirus variants and more

Health News Roundup: Delta variant, Louisiana doctors, slowly cracking vacci...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021