H&M, Indian fashion designer brand Sabyasachi tie up for global collaboration

Updated: 09-08-2021 16:43 IST | Created: 09-08-2021 16:34 IST
Image Credit: ANI
Swedish apparel retailer H&M on Monday announced its global collaboration with Indian fashion designer brand Sabyasachi, taking the country's rich hand-crafted textile and designs to a wider audience in India and worldwide.

The collection, which comprises womenswear and menswear collection having around 65-70 articles, would be introduced at selected H&M flagship stores in 17 markets and on 48 online markets through hm.com worldwide, besides the domestic market.

As part of this, H&M is also introducing 'saree' for the first time, which is designed for customers in India through its collaboration.

''The Sabyasachi x H&M collaboration themed 'Wanderlust' will present rich textiles in modern as well as classic Indian silhouettes that resonate with the modern global nomad mindset,'' according to a statement.

The collection, which will be available at a price point between Rs 799 and Rs 9,999, would be released on August 12 and would be available at H&M stores at Delhi, Ahmedabad, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Mohali, Chennai, Hyderabad, Noida and Lucknow.

Besides, it would also be launched on H&M's e-commerce portal and Myntra, it added.

Sabyasachi brand CEO and founder Sabyasachi Mukherjee said, ''I am happy to announce the new date for the collaboration with H&M, as it gives us the opportunity to spread the Sabyasachi aesthetic to a wider audience in India and worldwide.'' H&M Head (New Development) Maria Gemzell said, ''At a time like this, we believe people value the use of homegrown crafts and textiles more than ever and that's something no one can do better than Sabyasachi. We look forward to taking this stunning collection to as many people across the global as we can.'' While replying to a question during the virtual press meet, Gemzell said India is an important market for H&M.

However, she did not share any numbers over sales expectations.

The Sabyasachi x H&M collection will offer a complete fashion wardrobe for both ladies and men, including accessories, jewellery, footwear and sunglasses at accessible price points.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

