Sterling hovers below $1.39 as currency markets weigh up tapering timeline

The pound struggled to gain momentum on Monday, but was still close to its strongest versus the euro since February 2020, as investors focused on the possible pace of monetary policy tightening after the Bank of England meeting last week.

In recent weeks, sterling has outperformed as COVID-19 cases have fallen and high vaccination rates have allowed the British government to lift most social-distancing rules. The pound has strengthened versus the euro for the last three weeks in a row, and on Friday reached 84.7 pence per euro, its strongest since February 2020.

But on Monday, it opened slightly lower, then crept up during the morning session. Currency markets were digesting a strong U.S. jobs report on Friday, which prompted investors to bring forward their bets on the Federal Reserve tapering its pandemic-era stimulus and sent the dollar to a four-month high against the euro during Asian trading. At 1101 GMT, the pound was flat on the day at $1.388 . Versus the euro, it was up by less than 0.1%, at 84.675 pence per euro.

On Thursday, the Bank of England's monetary policy committee (MPC) voted 7-1 to maintain the pace of its government bond-buying, even though it expects inflation to jump to 4.0% around the end of the year. But it also said "some modest tightening" of monetary policy over its three-year forecast period was likely to be necessary. Goldman Sachs FX strategists wrote in a client note that they are upgrading their three-month and six-month euro-sterling forecasts to 0.85.

"We expect the currency to be particularly sensitive to incoming data on inflation and the labor market as the furlough scheme expires," they said. Speculators cut their net short position on the pound in the week to Aug. 3, according to weekly CFTC positioning data, leaving the market's overall speculative position close to neutral.

"Hawkish speeches from two MPC members in the middle of July translated into a more hawkish slant from the BoE policy meeting in early August," wrote Rabobank FX strategists in a client note. "This is likely to provide further support for net GBP positions in the next set of data."

Elsewhere, the Sunday Times reported Prime Minister Boris Johnson could demote finance minister Rishi Sunak. "Sunak is seen as one of the rising stars in the Tory party and a safe pair of hands at the Treasury, such that any demotion could briefly hit GBP," wrote ING FX strategists.

"Yet these are quiet summer markets and FX traders will likely focus their attention on what any fresh inputs mean to the newly-minted hawkish policy from the Bank of England." The UK's preliminary GDP reading for the second quarter of the year is due on Thursday.

