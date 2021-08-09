NDTV Partners with CoinSwitch Kuber to launch Crypto content across platforms

- Digital-only video content, latest prices and a brand new TV show, and much more NEW DELHI, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NDTV and CoinSwitch Kuber today announced a strategic partnership to launch comprehensive and best-in-class content in the cryptocurrency space. This partnership will see NDTV launch exclusive crypto destinations on gadgets360.com, India's #1 tech portal, ndtvprofit.com and ndtvindia.in. A brand new show every alternate weekend on NDTV 24X7 and NDTV India will be a key part of this cross-platform expansion.

As cryptocurrencies become mainstream and more people start evaluating this asset class, the need for credible and accurate information is more relevant than ever. And this is the gap this partnership seeks to address with NDTV's credibility and trust combined with CoinSwitch Kuber's domain expertise and robust trading platform. The content will be available across all NDTV platforms including its massive social media communities. Website link: https://www.ndtv.com/business/cryptocurrency Ashish Singhal, Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer, CoinSwitch Kuber, said, ''Crypto has seen exponential growth over the last decade, and the sentiment is only getting stronger. Everyday lakhs of users are becoming first-time crypto investors, both from metros as well as the remotest corners of the country. As India's leading crypto investment platform, it is our responsibility to provide users access to relevant information regarding this asset class. NDTV being one of India's leading media houses will help us get our message across to everyone - from beginners to seasoned investors.'' Talking about the partnership, Suparna Singh, Head - NDTV Convergence, said, ''All of us at NDTV are excited about this terrific new partnership with CoinSwitch Kuber. Cryptocurrency is a big and complex space to explore - and we will report on it with the rigor and credibility that NDTV is known for. Our digital and on-air teams will work together to bring the latest cryptocurrency news and trends to an Indian audience. Young Indians are so invested in this space - and we look forward to giving them all the information they're looking for, as also to engaging a broader audience that may not know much about this area but wants simple explainers and a clear picture of what has become a whole new way of trading.'' About NDTV NDTV is and has been for more than a quarter-century, a pioneer in India's news television and digital journalism. Founded in 1988 by Radhika Roy and Prannoy Roy, NDTV is today the most-watched, credible, and respected news network in India and a leader on the Internet.

NDTV is most proud of how its work impacts the real world and how it is using its powerful reach to campaign for and with the people of India. Over 30 years of dedicated and innovative programming has brought into focus several social issues ranging from Save Our Tigers; the Greenathon, Banega Swachch India, and the Road to Safety campaigns. Seen as an honest, unbiased, and fearless crusader, NDTV's sustained and award-winning campaigns against injustice and human rights violations have forced apathetic governments to act, legislation to be changed, and made the nation aware of the power of the people.

About CoinSwitch Kuber CoinSwitch Kuber is India's largest and fastest-growing INR-crypto on-ramp platform. Kuber is a product developed exclusively with the retail investor in mind. With a razor-sharp focus on customer experience, Kuber aims to simplify cryptocurrency investments for retail users in India. It provides the best rates to its users by aggregating liquidity from top Indian and global crypto exchanges and supports 100s of cryptocurrencies for users to buy and sell using Indian rupees. CoinSwitch Kuber is founded by Ashish Singhal, Govind Soni, and Vimal Sagar Tiwari, who were college friends and have worked at Amazon, Microsoft, and Zynga respectively. This is the same team that launched the global cryptocurrency aggregator platform, CoinSwitch in 2017. CoinSwitch Kuber is backed by leading global investors such as Tiger Global, Ribbit Capital, Paradigm, and Sequoia Capital India.

