Wipro appoints Jason Eichenholz as Global Partnerships Lead

IT software major Wipro on Monday announced the appointment of Jason Eichenholz as Senior Vice President and Global Partnership Lead. With over two decades of experience working in enterprise technology, Eichenholz brings deep cloud experience and a passion to couple technology with best-in-class sales and service techniques to Wipro.

He will lead Wipro's efforts across all partnerships. Eichenholz joins Wipro from Deloitte Consulting where he served in various leadership positions for over 11 years. He also held leadership positions at Oracle, Siebel Systems after starting his consulting career at PWC.

Advertisement

Eichenholz will be based in Florida and report to Stephanie Trautman, Chief Growth Officer. "As clients accelerate their cloud programmes and reimagine their businesses, they want their partners to come together and deliver a seamless, innovative solution and a great client experience," said Stephanie Trautman, Chief Growth Officer, Wipro Ltd. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)