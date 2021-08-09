Wipro appoints Jason Eichenholz as Global Partnerships Lead
IT software major Wipro on Monday announced the appointment of Jason Eichenholz as Senior Vice President and Global Partnership Lead.
- Country:
- India
IT software major Wipro on Monday announced the appointment of Jason Eichenholz as Senior Vice President and Global Partnership Lead. With over two decades of experience working in enterprise technology, Eichenholz brings deep cloud experience and a passion to couple technology with best-in-class sales and service techniques to Wipro.
He will lead Wipro's efforts across all partnerships. Eichenholz joins Wipro from Deloitte Consulting where he served in various leadership positions for over 11 years. He also held leadership positions at Oracle, Siebel Systems after starting his consulting career at PWC.
Eichenholz will be based in Florida and report to Stephanie Trautman, Chief Growth Officer. "As clients accelerate their cloud programmes and reimagine their businesses, they want their partners to come together and deliver a seamless, innovative solution and a great client experience," said Stephanie Trautman, Chief Growth Officer, Wipro Ltd. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Wipro
- Oracle
- Deloitte Consulting
- Florida
- Stephanie
- Global Partnerships
- Jason
ALSO READ
Health News Roundup: U.S. appeals court lifts CDC cruise ship restrictions in win for Florida; Vietnam says more U.S. vaccine donations expected after first 5 million doses and more
Health News Roundup: U.S. appeals court lifts CDC cruise ship restrictions in a win for Florida; Tokyo daily Covid-19 cases total 1,763 on Sunday and more
US Domestic News Roundup: Fire department ends search of collapsed Florida condo for remains; U.S. appeals court lifts CDC cruise ship restrictions in win for Florida and more
4i Apps signs three major public sector Oracle Fusion Cloud deals in MEA to sign off the First Quarter of FY2021-22
Aarialife Wins Oracle NetSuite India Partner of the Year - West 2021