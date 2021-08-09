Left Menu

Wipro appoints Jason Eichenholz as Global Partnerships Lead

IT software major Wipro on Monday announced the appointment of Jason Eichenholz as Senior Vice President and Global Partnership Lead.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 09-08-2021 17:08 IST | Created: 09-08-2021 17:08 IST
Wipro appoints Jason Eichenholz as Global Partnerships Lead
Eichenholz will be based in Florida and report to Stephanie Trautman, Chief Growth Officer. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

IT software major Wipro on Monday announced the appointment of Jason Eichenholz as Senior Vice President and Global Partnership Lead. With over two decades of experience working in enterprise technology, Eichenholz brings deep cloud experience and a passion to couple technology with best-in-class sales and service techniques to Wipro.

He will lead Wipro's efforts across all partnerships. Eichenholz joins Wipro from Deloitte Consulting where he served in various leadership positions for over 11 years. He also held leadership positions at Oracle, Siebel Systems after starting his consulting career at PWC.

Eichenholz will be based in Florida and report to Stephanie Trautman, Chief Growth Officer. "As clients accelerate their cloud programmes and reimagine their businesses, they want their partners to come together and deliver a seamless, innovative solution and a great client experience," said Stephanie Trautman, Chief Growth Officer, Wipro Ltd. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Half of U.S. population fully vaccinated against COVID-19: CDC; Australia's east coast continues to struggle with Delta outbreaks and more

Health News Roundup: Half of U.S. population fully vaccinated against COVID-...

 Global
2
PNB Housing Finance to step up recovery efforts this month onwards: CEO Prasad

PNB Housing Finance to step up recovery efforts this month onwards: CEO Pras...

 India
3
We used peanuts and a climbing wall to learn how squirrels judge their leaps so successfully – and how their skills could inspire more nimble robots

We used peanuts and a climbing wall to learn how squirrels judge their leaps...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Delta variant, Louisiana doctors, slowly cracking vaccine resistance; Explainer-Beyond Delta, scientists are watching new coronavirus variants and more

Health News Roundup: Delta variant, Louisiana doctors, slowly cracking vacci...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021