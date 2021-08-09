Left Menu

Nigeria’s WEMA Bank renews business agreement with Network International

Building on their long-term relationship, Network International will be helping WEMA Bank increase its card-issuing capacity as well as support its ATM processing capabilities in Africa.

WEMA Bank prides itself on the deep connection it shares with its customers, to understand their needs and meet them consistently. Image Credit: Twitter(@APO_source)
WEMA Bank Plc., one of Nigeria's oldest financial institutions, has renewed and expanded its long-term business agreement with Network International (https://www.Network.ae/en), the leading enabler of digital commerce across Africa and the Middle East.

The agreement underlines the two companies' shared commitment to further the adoption of digital payments and support emerging markets' transition to a cashless economy.

WEMA Bank prides itself on the deep connection it shares with its customers, to understand their needs and meet them consistently. This collaboration will provide the bank access to Network International's advanced digital infrastructure, allowing it to better meet its customers' payment and card needs in Africa. Network has been at the forefront of driving digital payments acceptance across Africa and the Middle East, offering end-to-end payment solutions to a growing client base in over 50 countries.

Damola Bolodeoku, Head, e-Business & Payments, WEMA Bank, said: "Network International has been a partner of Wema Bank for some time for processing, card portfolio management and acquirer processing, and we have enjoyed the professionalism of the organization as well as its adherence to international standards and specifications. Network-processed Mastercard cards are issued and delivered at no cost through Alat (by Wema), Africa's first digital bank, and that partnership has blossomed over the last 48 months with well over 500,000 cards issued through Network's support."

Hany Fekry, Regional President - Northern and Sub-Saharan Africa, said "Network International already enjoys a long-term, successful relationship with WEMA Bank, having helped the bank deliver many innovative products to their customers over the years. The expansion of our agreement is also a testament to the confidence the bank has in our best-in-class solutions and technical expertise. We are delighted to strengthen our alliance with WEMA Bank, with the common goal of achieving increased digital adoption and the improved customer experience in the African market."

(With Inputs from APO)

