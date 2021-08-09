Rupee snaps 5-day winning streak, drops 11 paise against USD

Halting its five-session winning run, the rupee on Monday declined by 11 paise to close at 74.26 against the US dollar, tracking the firm American currency.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the domestic currency opened at 74.21 against the greenback and slipped further to close at 74.26, registering a decline of 11 paise over its previous close.

Advertisement

During the session, the local unit touched an intra-day high of 74.21 and a low of 74.29 against the US currency.

On Friday, the rupee had settled at 74.15 against the US dollar.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading marginally down by 0.02 percent at 92.77.

Forex traders said easing crude oil prices and positive domestic equities will limit the depreciation bias of the local unit.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 3.83 percent to USD 67.99 per barrel.

On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex ended 125.13 points or 0.23 percent higher at 54,402.85, while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 20.05 points or 0.12 percent to 16,258.25.

According to Janeen Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst at LKP Securities, ''Rupee traded on the back foot with loss of 0.12 near 74.25 as dollar index shifted base higher towards USD 92.75. Weak Crude prices helped the rupee to not fall majorly but dollar index strength will keep adding pressure going ahead''.

''Rupee consolidated in a narrow range after the RBI in its policy statement held rates unchanged and maintained its stance accommodative,'' said Gaurang Somaiyaa, Forex & Bullion Analyst, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

Marginal weakness was seen as the dollar rose against its major crosses after a robust non-farm payrolls number was released in the US. In the next couple of sessions, volatility for the dollar could remain low as no major economic data is expected to be released from the US, Somaiyaa said.

''We expect the USD/INR (Spot) to trade with a positive bias and quote in the range of 74.05 and 74.50,'' Somaiyaa added.

''This week the US CPI will be an important data point to watch. Along with that, a number of IPOs can bring fresh FPI money into the primary market.

"At the same time, the RBI continues to absorb flows and protect USD/INR above 74.00. All in all, USD/INR may continue to oscillate between a range of 74.10-74.50 on spot for the time being,'' Anindya Banerjee, DVP, Currency Derivatives & Interest Rate Derivatives at Kotak Securities Ltd, said. Meanwhile, foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market on Friday, as they offloaded shares worth Rs 69.37 crore, as per exchange data.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)