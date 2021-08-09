Intex Launches Its flagship First WebOS TV in two sizes with Dolby Audio

Intex Technologies, a Leading Indian brand in Consumer Durables, Smart & I.T. Accessories, has launched its first WebOS-based 4k UDH TV. It will be available in two sizes – 50 inches & 55 inches to give a unique viewing experience to its consumers. This feature-rich Smart TV range is aimed at providing an outstanding experience to its viewers. These new Smart TVs are powered with WebOS, a sophisticated user interface to give a great customer experience. To match the great viewing experience with even greater sound, the TV is powered by Dolby Audio which gives a cinema-like outstanding experience. The TV comes with a Magic Remote with a smart voice control feature which gives a unique and 'easy to navigate' experience to viewers. The remote is great to hold and can be connected to other gadgets to convert it into a universal remote, setting the user free from using separate remotes for other connected gadgets such as DVD player, Sound Bar, home theatre, etc. As a part of the promise to bring innovative technology in the offerings, this range has been launched for consumers who wish to upgrade to a premium smart LED TV. Adding sophistication to the aesthetics, this range has a bezel-less display in a sleek frame with a 96% screen-to-body ratio. The key features of this Smart TV are: • Intex's first WebOS Based 4K UHD Smart TV – Outstanding Entertainment just a click away • Premium looks – Metal Build, bezel-less display • Dolby Audio for Theatre style Home Entertainment • Brilliant display - 400 nits peak brightness, Quantum Luminit+, 1.07 Billion Colours • Magic Remote with Smart Voice Control + Universal Remote Control for all your Entertainment • Powered by ThinQ-AI App • 60 frames per second – lag-free experience for gaming and high paced movies or videos.

• Pre-owned apps – Netflix, YouTube, Voot, Amazon Prime, Disney Hotstar, SonyLiv, and much more.

The Intex WebOS TV-powered 4k UHD Smart TVs promises deeper blacks and more precise colors with natural bright shades. The range will be available across India through the company's dealer network as well as on their eCommerce website.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Keshav Bansal, Director – Intex Technologies India Ltd said ''This has been our endeavor always to bring the globally acclaimed technologies in our products and I am delighted to announce the launch of this range. Through this launch, we have tried to bring a better viewing experience to our consumers who look forward to experiencing world-level entertainment in terms of the smart user interface, picture quality, and ultimate sound. I am confident that this will be received very well amongst the Indian consumers''.

The WebOS range is currently available in two sizes at very affordable prices. The special offer prices are as under: Model – LED WOS 5001U – Rs 48000/- Model – LED WOS 5501U – Rs 55000/- About Intex Technologies India Ltd Intex, founded in the year 1996, is a leading brand in Consumer Durables, Home Appliances, IT & Mobile Accessories, Mobiles, Personal Care Appliances, and Health Care equipment. A stellar brand often applauded for the innovative products, Intex has been the most selling Indian LED brand quite a few times. The company recently celebrated its silver jubilee anniversary and enjoy a special place in the hearts of Indian Consumers.