Mumbai airport traffic reaches 1.1 million in July: Official

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-08-2021 18:34 IST | Created: 09-08-2021 18:08 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
Passenger traffic at the city airport surged 59 percent sequentially to hit 1.1-million-mark in July, as the airlines deployed higher capacity on domestic routes amid easing travel restrictions, a Mumbai Airport spokesperson said on Monday. The airport handled a total of 1.1-million passengers -- including international travelers -- and over 11,400 flights in the previous month, according to the official. The country's second busiest airport had seen 6.94 lakh passengers, including 6.33 lakh domestic flyers, in June, as per the Airports Authority of India website. The gradual opening of offices also led to an increase in the flight capacity and which, in turn, resulted in sequential growth, the spokesperson said. The weekends saw a majority of passengers traveling to Delhi, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, among the domestic sectors, and Doha, Newark, and Dubai among the international sector, from Mumbai. "CSMIA has played host to a total of approximately 1.1-million passengers and over 11,400 flights across domestic and international destinations in July. "Of these, around 5-lakh passengers traveled on the weekends alone in the previous month as compared to 3-lakh passengers on the weekends of June. Also, of the 11,400 flights operated during July, over 4,000 flights were operated during the weekends," the spokesperson said. The airport had operated over 2,700 flights during the weekends of the total 8,260 flights in June, he added. The gradual opening of offices was complemented with an increase in the flight capacity, which has been the other factor for sequential growth, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

