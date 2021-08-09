Ipower Batteries Pvt Ltd showcases their Smart Swappable Batteries at the EV Expo in Delhi

Delhi, 9th August 2021: Ipower Batteries Pvt Ltd, pioneers in manufacturing battery packs for the Electric Vehicle (EV) participated in the EV expo held in Delhi from 6th to 8th August, 2021. The company showcased their range of battery packs for the EV segment which are tailor made to suit the needs of various vehicles segment. The brand used the expo as a platform to showcase their newly launched Smart Swappable Batteries.

The brand is using their smart technology solutions to ease the battery swapping ecosystem. The swappable batteries by Ipower are light weight, modular, theft and tamper proof. They are also interoperable across vehicle platforms. These batteries also have built- in GPRS, SIM and computing power for live monitoring. These batteries can be operated and controlled remotely as well.

Elated over the development, Mr. Vikas Aggarwal, Founder & MD of Ipower Batteries Pvt Ltd was quoted saying, “We are delighted with the kind of response we have received at the expo. The company has received more than 1000+ enquiries from brands for our batteries and materialized long-term partnerships with a few brands. We have also been able to forge new dealerships for our batteries in South India, which will mark our presence in South as well. We are very certain that the future of EV is really bright in India and is here to stay. We are continuously working towards developing innovative batteries and have been able to enhance our capacity to meet the growing demand. This will certainly give the business a push it needed due to recurring COVID-19 lockdown”.

The company also used this platform to showcase their cycle batteries which are much in demand in the market. The company’s batteries come with in -built smart features like advanced tracking, geo-fencing, battery immobilization, remote monitoring & control features which is one of their sought-after products, highly in demand. The company also offered the visitors an understanding on how to manage their batteries for optimal usage and other nuances.

For more information on their products, please visit- www.ipowerbatteries.in About Ipower Batteries Pvt Ltd- Incorporated in December 2019, with a full-fledged state of the art manufacturing unit in Kundli (Haryana) which has a large capacity energy storage per month, Ipower batteries is aimed at fulfilling the need for such solutions. The company has a strong backing in R&D and experience for over three decades from its parent company which allows them to work on innovative product line for the market. The company’s manufacturing has IMS certified (ISO 9001-2015,14001:2015,45001:2018) for producing high-quality Lithium-Ion batteries. With this they are ready to become the largest Clean Energy Storage Provider in India.

