Kamdhenu Ltd's profit jumps to Rs 5.58 cr in June quarter

Kamdhenu Ltd on Monday reported a more than three-fold jump in its consolidated profit after tax to Rs 5.58 crore in the June quarter, mainly on account of higher income.

The company had clocked a profit after tax of Rs 1.5 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Advertisement

Gurugram-based Kamdhenu, under the franchisee model, has TMT manufacturing plants in various states and is also into making paints.

In the first quarter of the current fiscal, the company's total income rose to Rs 146.79 crore from Rs 84.16 crore in the same period a year ago.

Its total expenses were at Rs 139.26 crore in the latest June quarter as against Rs 82.22 crore in the year-ago period.

In a statement, Kamdhenu Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) Satish Kumar Agarwal said with the drop in COVID cases and the rollout of vaccination drive across the country, there is a gradual pickup in demand from early June.

The second COVID wave impacted the demand on account of localized and micro lockdowns rather than nationwide lockdown like last year. Production was impacted on account of partial operations. However, with the easing of restrictions, operations are back at normal levels.

''Despite these external factors, we have reported revenues of Rs 145.9 crore, EBITDA of Rs 11.6 crore, and PAT of Rs 5.6 crore for overall business for Q1 FY22. Our capacity utilization at both plants has been increasing gradually,'' he said.

Shares of the company closed 3.77 percent down at Rs 176.30 apiece on BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)