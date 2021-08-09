Trentar to invest Rs 100 cr for drone manufacturing; appoints Dhruv Arora as CEO

Dorf Ketal's technology company Trentar Monday announced the launch of an unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) manufacturing division, where it is planning to invest Rs 100 crore over the next three years. The company has also appointed Dhruv Arora as CEO of the division. He has been engaged with the UAV industry for the past 18 years. ''Trent plans to invest Rs 100 crore in the next 3 years to design and build specialized Drones for Defence and Civil purposes along with subsystems like AutoPilot, Communication Systems. This will help India being Atmanirbhar and at the same time build world-class drones on Indian Soil,'' Dorf Ketal founder Subodh Menon said in a statement. Dorf Ketal established Trentar in May to concentrate on the new-age technologies like drone-based services and software, artificial intelligence, robotics, etc. ''We also plan to acquire companies with complementary and cutting-edge technologies to augment the Trentar stable. Dhruv joining us will surely help us realize our dreams and vision to put India on the global drone map through the global presence and goodwill of Dorf Ketal,'' Menon said. Trent has acquired a 75 percent stake in GarudaUAV to scale up new-age businesses based on drone services and software.

Menon said Arora's experience will help Trentar in its vision of becoming a formidable drone manufacturer globally. ''The target is to have the first drone from the Trentar's stable in the next six months. The plan is to create an Enterprise predominantly through the inorganic growth route, globally,'' he said.

