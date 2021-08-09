Bengal transport agency rolls out CNG buses in Kolkata

In a bid to combat rising diesel costs and reduce pollution, the West Bengal Transport Corporation (WBTC) on Monday introduced CNG-fuelled buses in Kolkata, an official said.

Transport Minister Firhad Hakim inaugurated the first such vehicle.

WBTC already has a sizable fleet of around 100 electric buses which ply in and around the city.

The minister himself drove the first CNG bus of Kolkata at Kasba depot of WBTC to formally launch the service.

''Kolkata will now have CNG vehicle. In future, buses will be mostly electric and CNG. This will bring down cost and reduce pollution,'' Hakim said.

Existing buses are being retrofitted with CNG, an official said, adding that these can and these can run with the diesel engine also in case of need.

BGCL, a joint venture of GAIL (India) Ltd and Greater Calcutta Gas Supply Corporation Ltd, signed an agreement with the WBTC for the supply of CNG to its depots.

According to the official, the move will save fuel costs to the extent of 25 to 30 per cent.

