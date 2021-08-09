Left Menu

Bengal transport agency rolls out CNG buses in Kolkata

In a bid to combat rising diesel costs and reduce pollution, the West Bengal Transport Corporation WBTC on Monday introduced CNG-fuelled buses in Kolkata, an official said.Transport Minister Firhad Hakim inaugurated the first such vehicle.WBTC already has a sizable fleet of around 100 electric buses which ply in and around the city.The minister himself drove the first CNG bus of Kolkata at Kasba depot of WBTC to formally launch the service.Kolkata will now have CNG vehicle.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 09-08-2021 18:37 IST | Created: 09-08-2021 18:37 IST
Bengal transport agency rolls out CNG buses in Kolkata
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to combat rising diesel costs and reduce pollution, the West Bengal Transport Corporation (WBTC) on Monday introduced CNG-fuelled buses in Kolkata, an official said.

Transport Minister Firhad Hakim inaugurated the first such vehicle.

WBTC already has a sizable fleet of around 100 electric buses which ply in and around the city.

The minister himself drove the first CNG bus of Kolkata at Kasba depot of WBTC to formally launch the service.

''Kolkata will now have CNG vehicle. In future, buses will be mostly electric and CNG. This will bring down cost and reduce pollution,'' Hakim said.

Existing buses are being retrofitted with CNG, an official said, adding that these can and these can run with the diesel engine also in case of need.

BGCL, a joint venture of GAIL (India) Ltd and Greater Calcutta Gas Supply Corporation Ltd, signed an agreement with the WBTC for the supply of CNG to its depots.

According to the official, the move will save fuel costs to the extent of 25 to 30 per cent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Half of U.S. population fully vaccinated against COVID-19: CDC; Australia's east coast continues to struggle with Delta outbreaks and more

Health News Roundup: Half of U.S. population fully vaccinated against COVID-...

 Global
2
PNB Housing Finance to step up recovery efforts this month onwards: CEO Prasad

PNB Housing Finance to step up recovery efforts this month onwards: CEO Pras...

 India
3
We used peanuts and a climbing wall to learn how squirrels judge their leaps so successfully – and how their skills could inspire more nimble robots

We used peanuts and a climbing wall to learn how squirrels judge their leaps...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Delta variant, Louisiana doctors, slowly cracking vaccine resistance; Explainer-Beyond Delta, scientists are watching new coronavirus variants and more

Health News Roundup: Delta variant, Louisiana doctors, slowly cracking vacci...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021